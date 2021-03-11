A London Metropolitan Police officer is being questioned as suspected of having kidnapped and murdered a woman 33 years old when he returned to his home a week ago, at 9:30 p.m. on a street in the south of the British capital. The crime has caused a stir in society and among the members of Scotland Yard themselves.

Marketing Director Sarah Edward was returning home to Brixton after visiting a friend in neighboring Clapham. After her disappearance, the Police obtained a picture of her captured by the security camera of a house, in an avenue of notable traffic that directly connects the two points. She was chatting on her cell phone with her boyfriend, the investigation has confirmed.

Wayne Couzens, 48, an officer of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Unit, would have finished his shift as a guard at the United States Embassy shortly before. The police group, which usually operates armed, is responsible for the security of the Parliament building and the headquarters of diplomatic legations, as well as protecting high-ranking government officials and visiting dignitaries.

Scotland Yard officers arrested him at his home in Deal, on England’s southeast coast, on Tuesday afternoon as a suspect in Edward’s abduction. On Wednesday it was reported that he is being questioned as alleged perpetrator of the murder of the missing woman, after searches in a forest near his house led to the discovery of “human remains.”

His wife, with whom he has two children, is also being detained on suspicion of having lent assistance in committing the crime. According to British media, the identification of Couzens would have been possible by obtaining video images recorded from a car that was circulating on the avenue and that captured the one of the police car. The investigation has found no prior links between Edwards and Couzens.

Live in fear



The revelation that a policeman is the alleged perpetrator of such a crime “has caused waves of indignation and anger in the population and throughout the Met -London metropolitan area-“, said the head of the Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick. «I speak on behalf of all my colleagues when I say that we are absolutely horrified for this terrible news. Our job is to patrol the streets and protect the population, “he stressed.

The area in which the events occurred is the third in the ranking of sexual crimes, which are statistically divided into rape and ‘other sexual crimes’. Scotland Yard statistics show that they fell dramatically during the months of lockdown. The average in the last two years is 1,600 crimes of this category each month in the British capital, a rate of 4.27 per thousand inhabitants.

The tragic news has coincided with the publication of data from another survey of a thousand British women that found that 97% of those consulted between 18 and 24 years old and 80% of all ages have suffered sexual harassment. 96% of the victims did not report it, 45% believe that doing so would be useless. According to a survey by the trade union confederation, 52% of women have suffered sexual harassment at work.

All the women you know have gone a long way. They have turned around and they have walked in the opposite direction. They have pretended that they were entertaining themselves in a shop window. They have shown that they carried the keys in their hand. They made a fake phone call. All the women you know have walked fearfully home. Every woman you meet, ”wrote attorney Harriet Johnson.

This is one of the many testimonials that have flooded social networks. For next Saturday a vigil has been called on behalf of Sarah Edward, who will try to respect the rules against the pandemic. They will meet in a park in Clapham. Police have been criticized for recommending that women avoid being alone on the streets of the area in the coming days.