José Antonio downplays his performance. This national policeman, an intern at the Lorca police station, He saved the life last Sunday of a neighbor who was bleeding at home from the old town. With a sheet and a bottle of deodorant, the agent, 30 years old and a native of Lorca, made him a tourniquet that stopped a hemorrhage that threatened to steal his life. “It was my turn but any other colleague would have done the same,” he remarks.

It was a call from the man’s roommate that alerted agent José Antonio and his partner. At first the policemen went to the house thinking that it was a brawl but the matter turned into a health emergency in which Jose Antonio played a leading role. “The woman was very nervous and only managed to tell us that the man was very ill,” explains the agent. When they went up to the floor, the police found the unconscious man in a pool of blood and with two deep wounds on his arms.

“His last breath”



The victim, apparently, had been in the house with some friends, and his partner, angrily, had hit a glass door, causing wounds from which he was bleeding. “I thought he was taking his last breaths”confesses the policeman. The agent first tried to cover his wounds and then improvised a tourniquet. “I used a sheet and a deodorant,” he explains. “It seemed the most useful to me.” Thanks to that action, the man regained consciousness. “He started vomiting and I put him in a safe position,” he recalls. José Antonio remarks that when it came to acting, the performance received at the training school that the body has in Ávila was key.

José Antonio and his partner were unable to talk to the man but were later interested in his health. He was admitted to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital, out of danger, and was awaiting surgery. “On these occasions the important thing is to act quickly,” he stresses. The agent, who will finish his internship next summer, assures that serving as a national police officer is a vocation for him. A profession that he admired since childhood in some well-known agents and that he now proudly lends. “I try to be like them,” he remarks.