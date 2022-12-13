There is commotion in the town Ciudad Evita, which is part of the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, for a crime that occurred this Monday. What started as a robbery ended with the death of two of the criminals.

According to local media reports, a Federal Police shot two young people who would be trying to steal the car from their mother and sister at the door of their house.

What happened?

According to the police account, screams were heard coming from outside the house and when the uniformed man came out he saw how the aforementioned men they beat his mother, 60, and his sister, 24.

So, Gustavo Hernan Orona, 29, took a Glock 9-millimeter pistol from his property and shot at the criminals, who tried to escape. In fact, a video recorded by an inhabitant of the sector circulates on the internet and shows the bodies on the platform and the asphalt. In this it is possible to hear the person recording saying “well, two less”.

It was also known that a third suspect identified as Facundo Nicolás Peralta, 22, was arrested a few blocks from the place. He has a criminal record for “automatic theft, abuse of a weapon and resistance to authority” for an event that occurred in September 2018.

#UNSAFETY | Two thieves dead and one arrested: A Federal police officer defended his mother and his sister from a robbery, shooting dead two thieves in Ciudad Evita. It happened when they tried to beat the women out of the car at the door of their own house. pic.twitter.com/c6I2mNKXSF — CN24 NEWS (@CN24NEWS) December 13, 2022

What’s next for the Police?

This is a case investigated by prosecutor Gastón Duplaá of the La Matanza Homicide Functional Instruction Unit (UFI), who was present at the scene and led the operation.

It should be noted that the assailants were found a replica gun and knifeTherefore, it is studied whether what happened could be treated as legitimate defense. In this way, Orona could get away with it.

More news

Daisy Contreras

Writing TRENDS

*With information from LA NACIÓN of Argentina (GDA)