Sunday, June 11, 2023, 12:23 p.m.



| Updated 1:48 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A national policeman died this Sunday in Andújar from injuries caused when trying to reduce a man involved in a fight between neighbors. The assailant was shot dead by another agent, as reported by the police force.

The incident occurred minutes before 10:00 a.m. Witnesses have alerted the 112 Andalusia Emergency service to a fight between several neighbors on Las Monjas street, where one of them had an aggressive attitude.

Agents of the Local Police, National Police and health services have been mobilized to the place. When the crew arrived, the individual received the agents with a knife and a hammer and attacked one of them, who was taken to the hospital in cardiorespiratory arrest and finally died from his injuries.

It is then when the partner, who has not been injured, has shot at the assailant, who has been shot down and also