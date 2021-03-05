A policeman in Abu Dhabi rejects a “bribe” and signs those involved

The secretariat of a “policeman” at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police led to the arrest of officials of one of the companies after they tried to bribe him with a sum of money. His integrity prevented the realization of their illegal purposes, which contributed to arresting them and referring them to the Public Prosecution to take legal action against them.

His Excellency Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, praised the integrity of the security men in the Abu Dhabi Police, and the extent of their keenness to take security measures to deter outlaws, stressing the principles of functional integrity and the implementation of police measures in all honesty and impartiality towards anyone who seeks to harm the safety of society.

He added, “We will not be complacent in tackling corruption and prosecuting its perpetrators in order to preserve public money and enhance transparency and integrity of performance in job work, pointing to the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in activating the functional integrity system and consolidating integrity values ​​and standards of individual and institutional behavior among employees of Abu Dhabi Police.”

He stressed keenness to strengthen internal control, prevent the risks of legal abuse, raise awareness about job honesty and a sense of responsibility in the field of work, and investigate honesty as one of the most important priorities that enhance the values ​​of job integrity.

He called on citizens and residents not to hesitate to report all corruption practices that they may encounter via the Security Service 8002626 or text message 2828, stressing the speed of response and the extent and efficiency of the security services in dealing with reports.

For his part, Colonel Matar Moadad Al Muhairi, Director of the Anti-Corruption Department, praised the integrity of the security man from the Abu Dhabi Police for his refusal to bribe, which was offered to him to overlook security measures among his responsibilities and his refusal to raise incorrect remarks on security devices supplied by this company, as part of his keenness, integrity and interest By applying the laws of the state.

He stated that Abu Dhabi Police continues its efforts to increase societal awareness about reporting corruption cases, change concepts and culture that hinder reporting such cases, spread job values ​​and adhere to legislation and regulations, implement effective work procedures, and motivate institutions to engage their affiliates in workshops and campaigns that contribute to building An informed mind about job integrity.