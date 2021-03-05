The secretariat of a “policeman” at the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police led to the arrest of officials of a company after they tried to bribe him with a sum of money, and his integrity prevented the realization of their illegal purposes, which contributed to their arrest and referred them to the Public Prosecution to take legal action against them.

The Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, praised the integrity of the security men in the Abu Dhabi Police, and the extent of their keenness to take security measures to deter outlaws, stressing the principles of functional integrity and the implementation of police measures with integrity and impartiality towards anyone who seeks to harm the safety of society.

He added, “We will not be complacent in tackling corruption and prosecuting its perpetrators in order to preserve public money and enhance transparency and integrity in job performance, pointing to the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in activating the functional integrity system and consolidating integrity values ​​and standards of individual and institutional behavior among employees of Abu Dhabi Police.”

He stressed keenness to strengthen internal control, prevent risks of legal abuse, raise awareness about job honesty and a sense of responsibility in the field of work, and investigate honesty as one of the most important priorities that enhance the values ​​of job integrity.

He called on citizens and residents not to hesitate to report all corruption practices that they may encounter via the 8002626 Security Service or 2828 text message, stressing the speed of response and the extent and efficiency of the security services in dealing with reports.

He stated that Abu Dhabi Police continues its efforts to increase community awareness about reporting cases of corruption, change concepts and culture that hinder reporting such cases, spread job values ​​and adhere to legislation and regulations, implement effective work procedures, and motivate institutions to involve their affiliates in workshops and campaigns that contribute to building An informed mind about job integrity





