A team of Peruvian police, one of whom dressed as Santa Claus so as not to be noticed, carried out an operation against a gang of drug traffickers in a town north of Lima, the capital of Peru, authorities said.

Police officers were able to surprise two men selling drugs in a house in Huaral, about 70 kilometers from Lima, according to official footage.

“One of the members of the Terna group disguised himself as Santa Claus so that no one would notice him in this dangerous neighborhood,” Colonel Walter Palomino, head of a unit in the Peruvian National Police, told reporters.

He added, “This strategy was successful.”

The policeman, who was wearing a Santa Claus costume, broke down the door of the house and arrested one of the suspects.

During the operation, two men were arrested and hundreds of drug packages were seized, the value of which the authorities have not yet determined.

One of the arrested persons was presented to the press.

For some time now, Peruvian police have regularly targeted suspected criminals using disguises and specially scheduled launches.

On October 31, a similar operation was carried out on the occasion of the Halloween celebration, also against drug traffickers.