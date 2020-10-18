Under the Right to Information Act, such a revelation has been revealed which has shocked everyone. One time there is no belief in this, but this is the reality. The extent to which the Delhi Police Suicide personnel live under stress can be gauged from the fact that in the last three and a half years, on an average, every 35 days a person commits suicide.In response to an application filed under the Right to Information Act (RTI) on behalf of ‘Bhasha’, Delhi Police said that 37 personnel and officers of the force committed suicide from January 2017 to June 30, 2020. But the highest number of suicides are soldiers and head soldier level workers. According to the information received from the police, in the last 42 months 14 personnel died on duty, while 23 employees committed ‘off duty’ suicide.

Delhi Police did not officially say anything

The Delhi Police did not officially agree to speak anything on the information disclosed under RTI, but in a private conversation many personnel said that the personnel of the force remain under great stress due to long duty and possibly due to this Extremists take steps like ending life. Delhi Police was asked in the RTI application how many personnel committed suicide from January 2017 to June 30, 2020 and what is their rank.

Disclosed in RTI

In its reply, the police said that 13 soldiers, 15 head constables, three assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), three sub-inspectors (SI) and two inspectors were among those who committed suicide. While on duty, 14 personnel committed suicide, including six head constables, four constables, one ASI and one SI. On the other hand, ‘off duty’, including nine soldiers, six head constables, two ASI, two SI and one inspector.

Unequivocal information not found

In response, five workers were not given clear information about the suicide whether they committed suicide while on duty or at the time of ‘off duty’. These include one inspector, one ASI and three head constables. These personnel were stationed in the security unit. Police have said that two female soldiers are also among the personnel who laid down their lives. One of them was posted in Dwarka district while the other third belonged to the duct.

Policemen work under mental pressure

After this information, an attempt was made to talk to police spokesperson E Singhala, but he did not respond to questions sent by ‘Bhasha’. At the same time, the police head constable and constable level personnel said that there is a shortage of staff in the police stations, due to which the pressure is high. 12-12 hours of duty is required. He said that the duty of many workers is also put on picket and the responsibility of beat is also given, which further increases the work pressure. Apart from this, they also do not get weekly holidays.

Gold is not available due to duty

The personnel told that if duty is engaged in the night shift and there is a court summon the next day, then it has to be produced there. In the meantime, there is no rest and one has to do duty again at night, so that sleep is not complete. Due to the pressure of work together, there is no time for personal life. Due to these reasons, the workers become irritable, get tense and take steps even to die.

Delhi Police maintains flexibility

On the other hand, a station in-charge (SHO) of North-East Delhi said that while the deployment in the police station is under pressure, but 30 percent is work pressure and 70 percent is of personal life. He said, “Delhi Police is very flexible, if I give in writing that I do not want to deploy to the police station, then I will be transferred.”

More suicide cases in Delhi Police- AIIMS

At the same time, Srinivas Rajkumar T, a doctor at AIIMS Psychiatry and National Drug Dependency Treatment Center, said that the Delhi Police has a much higher average suicide rate. The national average of suicides is 11 per lakh. He said that there is a need to sensitize the workers regarding mental health and they should be examined from time to time.

Suicide if you cannot bear the stress

Dr. Srinivas told that the case of mental health problem can happen to anyone. This is similar to fever. Therefore, it should not be taken as a weakness. After identifying it, a doctor should be consulted. Treatment is possible without changing the lifestyle without medicine. He told that when a person is unable to tolerate stress and society does not help him, then he does not see any hope and he takes steps like giving up his life.