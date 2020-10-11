José Luis Rebordinos, director of the San Sebastián festival, pointed out to EL PAÍS the day before the contest started: “I thought about opening the debate on whether we included Riot gear, by Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Isabel Peña, in the Official competition ”. With that phrase, the head of the Zinemaldia underlined the quality of the Movistar + series, which premieres on October 16, and which is screened in the Official section outside the contest at the Zinemaldia. Sorogoyen is known for his forcefulness and authority with the camera, he and Peña – his co-screenwriter – are known for their talent in script construction. But in Riot gear, composed of six episodes, both have achieved excellence. Both Sorogoyen (Madrid, 39 years old) and Peña (Zaragoza, 37 years old), winners of the Goya for best screenplay for The kingdom, they smile with Rebordinos’ comment: “It would have been wonderful,” he says. Peña laughs: “Can you say bad words?” But compete with movies? “I don’t see why not,” Sorogoyen emphasizes. “The financing is the same; a workday in a series is the same as in a movie. And the writing is the same, except that you compartmentalize it with six beginnings and six endings ”.

Stuck in thorny issues, they accept the question that other creators of Spanish audiovisual haggle: ¿Riot gear Is it a film divided into six episodes, or does each episode have a life of its own and the series has nothing to do with cinema? Sorogoyen responds: “I don’t understand that controversy. I don’t know what the failed answer is ”. And Peña also enters the discussion: “It is an absurd Barça-Madrid, we are not interested in anything. It’s a six-hour story. “

Movistar + had already proposed two series projects to them, which they rejected, and in return they presented a thriller with riot police. “We started with the idea of ​​that platoon in the van, but we soon understood that we needed something more. I say this for Isabel and myself, because we were going to dedicate so much time to the scripts that another hitch was mandatory, ”says Sorogoyen. Peña interrupts: “And we had Laia, the internal affairs agent; she was going to take us to another universe. A 30-year-old woman and barely 1.60 meters faced with a masculine world, with a riot control van, against whom she will use very different weapons. There is the bet ”.

Riot gear was born and ends up inspired by two real events: the death of a mantero in the Madrid neighborhood of Lavapiés on March 15, 2018, the death of which the police were accused, and the shadow of former agent Villarejo in any murky matter of current Spanish . “It was not premeditated, it was months of work. In fact, we went around the last chapter a lot. Did we mention Villarejo by name? Did we take it out? In reality, we feed on the real world, ”explains Sorogoyen. That is why the filming in real settings, hence the portrait of the ideology of the police officers without any filter, something that the Spanish audiovisual world had not dared to do. “We never address it clearly, nor do we show it in an obvious way, although we take care of the details, we understand that there are values ​​of the series there. We do not enter politics, we portray ”, says the director of Mother. Peña delves into the explanation: “When we were the three scriptwriters [ellos dos y Eduardo Villanueva] to the Moratalaz police station to do our field work, we write the same thing in the notebooks: flags, stickers on the roof of the vans … It is part of the reality that we portray, and we love that about our work ”.

Both showrunners (Sorogoyen has also directed four of the six episodes) are happy with the clash between the internal affairs police and the six riot police. They are not rapists, but they are a herd macerated in violence. “It is valuable to show a strong woman in a violent world. We are not the first, it has already become clear that the heteropatriarchy acts in a violent way, and it must be assumed and made manifest. A series can also serve to reveal it, and for us to rebel against it ”, points out the filmmaker. The screenwriter explains the process: “Since you don’t have to accept it, you can tell that story in many ways. What is our option? Use subtext. And that the spectator asks himself the questions ”.

Currently in Spain it seems that everything is corruptible and that everything is corrupt, it affects Riot gear. The two creators agree, although Peña is not so pessimistic: “Laia, the police, illustrates the possibility that with small decisions we can change the tide.” Sorogoyen is interested in explaining that if Riot gear it is risky in the formal and in the script, it is because both do not understand “the audiovisual in another way”. “We have so little time, there are so many movies to see,” he says, “that why do something like that. I am fortunate because I work, and since I do it, I am ambitious, I shy away from the easy, we try to find meaning in what we do. We learn and challenge ourselves, and if we do, we hope that the viewer enters that game ”.