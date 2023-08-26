Fulton County, Georgia, took just a few minutes to make public the mugshot taken of Donald Trump at the time of being booked on Thursday for his role in attempted voter fraud in that state in the 2020 presidential election. image of the former president of the United States staring at the camera —with a defiant expression, according to his supporters; scowling, according to his detractors — it took seconds for him to go viral. And the current Republican candidate for the White House took even less time to start exploiting it financially.

The image, taken from a higher angle, shows the real estate mogul in a tie, his forehead slightly forward, his eyes staring intently. It’s the pose that some moviegoers describe as the “Kubrick gaze,” after British film director Stanley Kubrick, who used it in films like A Clockwork Orange either The glow so that Malcolm McDowell and Jack Nicholson provoked a disturbing feeling in the viewer. According to the CNN television network, an intense debate had previously taken place among Trump’s advisers about the expression with which the former president should pose. He has already become the meat of memes and an instant classic, one of those that will truly go down in history. It is the first of a US president, active or retired, as a prisoner.

“It is not a comfortable feeling,” Trump himself acknowledged in statements to the Fox television network, explaining that moment. “Especially when you haven’t done anything wrong.”

Any other politician with Trump’s legal problems, who faces 91 counts in four indictments, would be finished. But the real estate magnate has chosen to turn the situation around and present himself as a victim of a politicized judicial system that wants to end him by all means, because it fears that he will return to the White House and defend ordinary citizens. The photograph as a registered man, with the watermark of the office of the sheriff of Fulton included, it thus becomes an emblem of honor and a source of pride. Proof that he is being unfairly persecuted.

At least, this is the story that sells and that his supporters buy. Literally. As soon as the image was published, the former president posted his first message in two and a half years on X, the old Twitter, with that photo, two slogans —“Never Surrender” and “Electoral Interference!”— and a link to a Web. On that page, a message from the former president led to a menu to donate various amounts of money to his electoral campaign.

An employee of a printing press in Los Angeles, California, prints T-shirts with the police image of Trump. MARIO ANZUONI (REUTERS)

“We will never give up on our mission to save America,” Trump proclaims in the message, insisting that his four indictments are nothing more than a futile attempt to blow up his return to the White House. He also calls for the defeat of President Joe Biden in next year’s election to turn the page on a “dark chapter” in national history.

“Never Surrender”

The photo has led the president’s campaign, managed by the Save America Joint Fund Committee organization, to offer a whole range of products with that image and the motto that Trump repeated in his message: “Never Surrender.” For 12 dollars (11 euros) you can buy a sticker for the car. For 15 dollars, a thermos for drinks. For 25, a cup for coffee. A shirt to show off the candidate’s face on the chest costs 34. You can choose if you want long or short sleeves, black or white.

In an email to his supporters, Trump continues in the same vein. Presents his appearance at the Fulton prison to have his fingerprints and portrait taken – and to maintain his freedom on bail with the payment of 200,000 dollars (185,000 euros) and the promise not to make statements that could harass witnesses or other participants in the case—as an act of defiance against the established powers. “I went into the lion’s den with a simple message for the benefit of our entire movement: I will never give up on our mission to save America.”

He’s not the only one trying to cash in on the photo. His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has also used the old Twitter to drive traffic to his website and sell products with his father’s face in jail on it. He assures that he will donate the income he earns to a legal aid fund created by advisers to the tycoon to help witnesses testify in cases.

Among the former president’s detractors, the image of him in prison has caused enormous rejoicing. It is proof that the man who recommended drinking bleach as a remedy against covid, who withdrew the United States from the Paris agreement against climate change and who allegedly committed crimes to avoid leaving the White House, will have to be held accountable for his actions. finally in court.

On this side, there are also those who have moved quickly to take advantage of the situation. The Lincoln Project, a group founded by anti-Trump Republicans, sells shot glasses imprinted with the mugshot for $55 for half a dozen. Craft website Etsy also offers dozens of satirical merchandise featuring the image, including a T-shirt parodying a Taylor Swift concert, for $26 each.

The US president, Joe Biden, who was returning to Washington this Friday after a few days of vacation in Lake Tahoe, in Nevada, laughed when asked about the image of Trump in prison. “I’ve seen her on TV,” he ironized, “a handsome guy.”

In Georgia, Trump faces 13 charges, including violating state law against organized crime by leading a mafia-like group that sought to fraudulently keep him in the White House. In New York, the first of his charges, prosecutor Alvin Bragg accuses him of accounting fraud in paying a porn actress to buy her silence about an alleged sexual relationship. Federal special prosecutor Jack Smith indicts him in Miami for illegally withholding in his possession after leaving the White House classified documents on his mandate. Smith also accuses him in Washington of trying to alter the result of the 2020 elections, in which current President Joe Biden won, in events that ended up causing a horde of Trump supporters to storm the Capitol.

