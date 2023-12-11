Those responsible for the National Police Plan against Human Trafficking for Sexual Exploitation believed they had seen it all. But in this world of prostitution mafias, cruelty towards victims, bordering on sadism, seems to have no limit. The Police have dismantled a network of pimps in Valencia that used brutal beatings and constant humiliation of women to force them to get the maximum daily money.

A total of 14 girls have been released and nine of the pimps have been arrested in this operation carried out by a joint investigation team (JIT) between Spain and Romania and which has been coordinated by Europol under the guidelines of Eurojust.

This 'Operation Barraca' would be nothing more than the umpteenth blow to the sexual exploitation networks that operate in Spain if it were not for the extreme cruelty to which the women, all of Romanian origin, were subjected. The mafia forced them to earn between 300 and 400 euros a day, always looking for clients on the street.

If they did not get that amount, the group had a wide catalog of punishments: they shaved the victims' heads; women were forced to sleep on the floor, under the pimp's bed when their 'productivity' did not reach the minimum; girls who did not meet monetary expectations were forced to go out naked on the balcony in the middle of winter; or they were directly 'sentenced' to lashings with telephone cables, among other tortures and humiliations. “They were forced to have sexual relations even during their period,” the National Police highlighted this Monday.

Lover boy method



The criminal organization recruited its victims in Romania through the 'lover boy' method. This procedure uses friendship or family relationships, sometimes by residing in the same geographic area, or by creating a profile through social networks or dating applications with which they show interest in a woman.

Those involved bought real estate and high-end vehicles to launder the profits they obtained from the exploitation of their victims.

The investigation – detailed this Monday by the Ministry of the Interior – has culminated in the release of 14 victims of sexual exploitation in Spain and Romania, two in the town of Alzira in Valencia, and with the arrest of nine people, eight in Alzira and one in Valencia.

Three of the detainees have been imprisoned for the crimes of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, forced marriage, membership in a criminal organization, threats and theft.

The agents of this joint team have carried out two searches in the town of Alzira and four in Turnu Mugurele – Teleorman (Romania) in which 3,600 euros in cash, a vehicle, four knives, jewelry, six mobile phones and documentation have been seized. related to research.