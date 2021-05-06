An operation of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro against drug trafficking carried out in the favela of Jacarezinho, located in the North Zone of the city, has triggered a shooting and has left at least 25 dead, including an agent.

According to the information collected by the G1 portal, the operation, which has resulted in the highest number of casualties in an action of this type since July 2016, took place at dawn this Thursday.

Videos recorded by people who were in public transport while the action was taking place record the sound of shots and bomb explosions in various parts of the favela as well as corpses on the ground and searches of houses that have led neighbors to protest .

Two other people were shot while riding the subway, but have managed to survive. Meanwhile, some residents of Jacarezinho have reported that they have not been able to leave their homes because of what happened. Two police officers were also injured.

The operation investigates the recruitment of children and adolescents to carry out criminal acts, such as murders, robberies or kidnappings. According to the Police, drug trafficking in this area adopts “guerrilla tactics”, including the use of heavy weapons and uniformed soldiers.

Jacarezinho is considered the base of the Comando Vermelho, the most active drug trafficking group in Rio de Janeiro. The favela is full of alleys and surrounded by barricades installed by criminal groups, which makes it difficult for armored vehicles, among others, to access.