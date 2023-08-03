A soldier from the Special Forces in the Vila Cruzeiro favela, in a file image. Silvia Izquierdo (AP)

An operation by the Rio de Janeiro Military Police left a dozen dead on Wednesday in Vila Cruzeiro, a favela in the north of the city. According to the corporation, of those ten, nine participated in the shooting, and although they were helped by the agents, they died in a hospital shortly after. Two policemen, members of the special operations battalion, were injured.

The spokesman for the Secretariat of the Military Police, Colonel Marco Andrade, explained in statements to the Globo chain that the confrontation was a “specific action” because the investigation indicated that a meeting of traffickers from the Comando Vermelho (Comando Vermelho) was going to be held in the area. CV), the main faction that controls drug outlets and dominates dozens of favelas and neighborhoods on the outskirts of Rio. According to the colonel, the policemen were greeted with shots, which led to an intense shootout. Some of the suspects managed to flee into a wooded region. A submachine gun, four pistols, a revolver, 38 magazines, ammunition and drugs were confiscated. Two of the deceased were leaders of the CV already wanted by the police. “It is possible and likely that there were more drug leaders among the dead who have not yet been identified. We went there to stop them, but they confronted us and ended up dead,” the colonel said.

The police maintain that Vila Cruzeiro is one of the main strongholds of this faction of drug traffickers, where they take refuge and recompose themselves to start wars and invade territories of enemy gangs. It is part of the Complexo da Penha, a group of favelas located 30 kilometers from the tourist beaches of Ipanema and Copacabana, southern neighborhoods that live outside the routine of violence that chronically suffocates the north of the city.

The operation began still at dawn, according to the neighbors, around five. Already with the first light of day, it was still going, a spectacular display with helicopters, armored cars and bullets everywhere. As usual in these cases, the schools closed their doors. A total of 16 schools were affected, leaving more than 3,200 students without classes, according to reports by Voz das Comunidades, a reference outlet on daily life in Rio’s favelas. Luckily, the operation was not more dangerous for the children because, due to the match of the Brazilian team in the Women’s World Cup, classes were only going to start at 11:00. In the end, the operation ended late in the afternoon, after a protest by motorcycle taxi drivers and merchants from the neighborhood.

This type of killing is far from being an anecdotal case in Brazil. In recent days, more than 40 people have died at the hands of the police: in the state of Bahia, last Sunday the police killed 15 people in Camaçari and Itatim. In the state of São Paulo, the deaths derived from the operation in response to the death of an agent have already reached 16. The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, celebrated the balance as a success and assured that the special deployment will last a month. The Brazilian police are one of the most violent in the world. According to data from the Public Security Yearbook, in 2022 security forces killed 6,430 people. The deaths are so common that the Brazilian press only begins to pay attention when the massacre is around a dozen corpses.

