The massacres that periodically stain the news in Brazil with blood reappeared over the weekend. In the city of Guarujá, on the coast of the state of São Paulo, an action by the Military Police left at least eight dead. The operation took place after a drug trafficker killed a police officer, and there are several indications that the eight deaths are retaliation. The police ombudsman speaks of ten deaths and reports of torture and wants a full investigation.

It all started when last Thursday, July 27, police officer Patrick Bastos Reis, 30, was shot to death near the chest by a shot fired from the top of the favela where he was patrolling. According to information from the corporation, he was killed by a young elite shooter who worked for drug trafficking. The suspect was arrested on Sunday in the city of São Paulo, but before that, the police launched a macro-operation in Guarujá to search for the drug traffickers who attacked the policemen. 600 agents were mobilized, a huge device that specialists consider unusual in these cases. The so-called Operation Shield was orchestrated in a strong climate of shock and a thirst for revenge. In WhatsApp groups and on social networks, police officers with thousands of followers shared messages encouraging the murders. As victims were added, they announced the count on Instagram stories. “Balance in Guarujá: information that six little angels are already in eternal sleep,” read a post by Military Police soldier Diogo Ranieiri, who on his channel, with 30,000 followers, promises to deliver “the best police content.”

The police ombudsman, a kind of representative of the citizens within the corporation, Claudio Aparecido da Silva, counted up to ten deaths and assured that the residents added another two corpses. He cited all kinds of arbitrariness recounted by witnesses to the operation, from torture of detainees to home invasions without a warrant, something illegal but very common when the Brazilian police enter the favelas. Finally, he announced that he will request access to the images from the cameras that the agents wear attached to their uniforms. The Prosecutor’s Office has also announced that it will open an investigation. The cameras were launched in São Paulo in 2020 and helped reduce deaths caused by the police. Brazilian police are among the deadliest in the world. According to the recently published Public Security Yearbook, last year agents killed 6,430 people, an average of 17 per day. In the State of São Paulo, police lethality was halved in two years, something that specialists attribute to the cameras on uniforms. The governor, the right-wing Tarcísio de Freitas, wanted to wink at the corporation and announced that he would put an end to them, but in the end he backed down.

This Monday he closed ranks with the police. “I am extremely satisfied with the action of the police, and extremely sad with what happened because nothing will bring back a family man,” he said during a press conference about the operation. The governor of São Paulo is, for the moment, the best placed to succeed former president Jair Bolsonaro, disqualified by the Court from running in the 2026 presidential elections. However, in recent times he has had the odd setback when it comes to charm his most conservative constituents. The government that he formed is not as radical as some would like, and recently he even expressed sympathy with Lula’s Economy Minister, Fernando Haddad, for the tax reform. The most radical Bolsonaristas did not forgive him. By sticking out his chest and siding openly with the police, he reconnects with that constituency from which he had recently distanced himself.

