A sergeant of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) shot a 15-year-old adolescent who, together with three accomplices, assaulted him in Avellaneda. The event was recorded this Friday night in Santiago del Estero between Paraguay and Brazil in the town of Piñeyro, in the southern suburbs.

Police sources informed Telam It all started when a PFA sergeant parked his gray Fiat Cronos where he was with his son and grandson.

At that moment, four armed criminals who were moving in a Volkswagen Gol Trend surprised them to rob them and from then on the police called out and started a shooting.

The assailants escaped the same vehicle in which they arrived and minutes later a 15-year-old adolescent was admitted to the Fiorito de Avellaneda hospital, wounded by a gunshot.

Police from the 2nd police station. were alerted by the fact and delayed the boy, who received two shots to the left shoulder and because of his age he is unimpeachable.

The spokesmen added that another 16-year-old teenager, who had blood stains but no injuries on his body, said at the hospital that he had brought his “partner.”

“I brought it to my partner and the victim shot us when we went to rob, “said the young man, according to sources.

The fact is investigated by personnel of the public prosecutor in turn of the Avellaneda-Lanús Judicial Department that ordered a series of expert reports and the seizure of the policeman’s regulation weapon.

GL