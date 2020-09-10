A police officer kneeled on the throat of a 14-year-old little one whereas being detained in Spain. NIUS writes about it.

The incident happened within the metropolis of Miranda de Ebro. The police stopped {the teenager} and indicated that he was carrying a masks incorrectly. They requested a number of instances to put on it appropriately, however he refused. In response to police representatives, the boy started to argue, after which even tried to hit one of many officers, after which he knocked him to the bottom.

On frames posted by customers Twitter, the policeman might be seen kneeling on the kid’s throat. Members of the family who have been there, and passers-by started to be indignant and demand the boy’s launch, however the police handcuffed him and took him to the station. In response to some reviews, the household determined to take the police to courtroom.

Customers of social networks have been outraged by the incident and famous that “Spain isn’t the US.” They have been referring to the brutal detention of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis, on account of which a person was killed. After that, mass protests started all through the nation, periodically turning into pogroms and robberies. Their members combat the systematic oppression of US blacks and police brutality.

