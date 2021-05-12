They had a gesture that you can hardly see anymore. They invited the policewoman who was guarding their block to have a coffee and allowed her to go to the bathroom. She repaid their generosity in the cruelest way: she stole their life savings and He shot each of them to the nape of the neck. With the money, about $ 80,000, the agent wanted to pay for her daughter’s trip to Disney by 15.

The double crime of the marriage of retirees from Parque Avellaneda occurred on June 11, 2019. The victims were Antonio Chirico (71) and María Delia Esperanza (63). The couple lived in a house located at Eugenio Garzón 3581, since they got married.

The accused is Sonia Rebeca Soloaga (36), who at that time was an officer of the City Police and had booked a trip to Disney for his daughter who was turning 15 years old.

Shortly after two years of the double crime, the oral trial begins this Wednesday. The woman comes to the debate arrested with preventive detention. Her ex boyfriend Diego Alberto Pachilla (37), who was also a member of the force, will be tried for concealment but arrives at the hearing at liberty.

“I hope that justice is done once and for all and that they give the maximum penalty to all the people who intervened,” said Mariano Chirico (40), one of the children of the couple.

The trial will be by videoconference and is scheduled to last for three hearings on May 12, 19 and 21. He will be in charge of the Oral Criminal Court (TOC) No. 7 of the Federal Capital, made up of judges Gabriel Vega, Gustavo Rofrano and Alejandro Noceti Achaval. The prosecutor will be Oscar Ciruzzi.

Alberto Antonio Chirico (71) and María Delia Esperanza (63), the couple murdered in their home in Parque Avellaneda.

“Justice will be half because justice would have been if the atrocity that happened had not happened. We are very sad because my parents were good people. My old woman was a teacher for the visually impaired and she helped to see people who had little vision and my Dad was also a worker all his life, “added Mariano, an architect by profession, who lived on the same property as his parents and had to move because of the anguish caused by the situation.

“They ruined our lives for all of us. Birthdays, year-end parties and Christmas are over. So I hope the court will issue an exemplary ruling,” asked the son of the victims.

The accusation against Soloaga is “aggravated robbery for having been committed with a firearm in a real contest with homicide criminis causa, repeated on two occasions, committed by means of a firearm and treachery, and false accusation.” For that combo of crimes it will be sentenced to life imprisonment, if found guilty. Her boyfriend must answer for the crime of “aggravated double cover-up.”

The pair of officers worked in the 9C station of the City Police, a force from which they were separated as soon as they were charged in this file.

In her request for a trial, the prosecutor who investigated the case, Estela Andrades, considered it proven that the event occurred on June 11, 2019, between 12 noon and 2:30 p.m., when Soloaga entered the house from the street Garzón “taking advantage of the relationship he had managed to forge” with the marriage.

That address was close to the stop where, for months, the police provided their street services, and Chirico He allowed the officer to use the bathroom and used to serve her coffee and meals.

“My mother was from Rauch -a town in the interior of Buenos Aires of 11 thousand inhabitants-, people from the interior, old people. Although they were not old people, they had other codes. Now society distrusts more those who do not know,” said the son of the marriage to Clarion.

María Delia Esperanza (63) and Alberto Antonio Chirico (71), the couple murdered in their home in Parque Avellaneda.

“They helped him who needed it. That’s why they let her pass,” Chirico said and explained that he saw Soloaga only once when he was leaving the house and that he was struck by “the bulging eyes she had.”

Prosecutor Andrades argued that Soloaga “drew up a plan to enter the house and seize cash -between 70,000 and 80,000 dollars in foreign currency and pesos-, belonging to the named Speranza and Chirico, exercising violence on them and by using a firearm, after which he killed those named with treachery, and in order to ensure their impunity. “

The prosecutor stated that the victims “were severely beaten on their heads (with rifle butts), which allowed her to obtain the money in question, which was hidden in different sectors of the house,” including “a box of milk brand ‘Verónica ‘, a box of’ Cornstarch ‘located in the cupboard, a plastic spout with two caps and a box of slippers “.

According to the prosecutor, the marriage was executed by Soloaga with a shot in the head each, “applied from behind while they were defenseless face down,” for which he used a burgundy cushion as a silencer.

The key to linking Soloaga to the double crime was in a complaint that the defendant herself made That June 11 in the afternoon at police station 7A, where she assured that she had been robbed and stolen 300,000 pesos and her regulation weapon when she was driving through Flores, on her way to making a deposit to pay for the trip for her daughter’s 15th birthday.

Investigators were struck by the fact that the same officer who was guarding the marriage block and knew them had denounced that she was assaulted, that she fired two shots – the same number of 9-millimeter pods collected from the crime scene – and that she had been stolen. the weapon and 300,000 pesos in cash.

The double crime occurred in a house in Garzón at 3500, in Parque Avellaneda. Photo Marcelo Carroll

In addition, when they inspected his car, the police found 70,850 pesos stored in his uniform jacket.

According to Andrades, it was a false complaint “with the purpose of covering his actions, and in particular to get rid of the pistol that was used in the commission of the crime.”

But Soloaga herself, when expanding her investigative statement, confessed that the assault was a lie and said that in reality the weapon and the 300,000 pesos she had lost when she went to the bathroom of a service station, which for the prosecutor is ” little credible”.

For Andrades, the possible motive for the double crime was the debt that Soloaga had to pay off in order to pay for the trip to Disney for the 15th birthday that his teenage daughter was going to do on July 14 of that year.

The company “Fun Time” reported that as of the date of the events, Soloaga owed the sum of $ 6,021 (276,000 pesos at the change of that date).

Prosecutor Andrades argued that “it is not at all credible” that Soloaga was able to save that money with his additional hours “since it has been proven that in two years he was paid 109,728, that is, less than half of the total owed “.

The couple also had another daughter who was “very shocked” by the double crime. “You always think that these things happen to others, but they happen. And they change your life,” said Chirico.

With information from Télam

