An unexpected event has generated commotion in the city of Esperanza in Argentina, located 45 kilometers west of the capital.

Police authorities reported that One officer has been suspended and other police officers are facing disciplinary sanctionsafter the discovery of intimate videos of the officer with a detainee in the station’s warden.

It all started when, after an inspection, a mobile phone was seized from an inmate’s possession. It was found that the device contained messages of sexual content involving a police officer.

In an inspection carried out in one of the cells at the site, where an altercation between inmates occurred, a cell phone containing videos was seized. Upon reviewing the images, it was determined that the footage –with extensive sexual content– was carried out within that prison.

Furthermore, as investigators informed ‘LA NACION’, the protagonists of the video included a prisoner and a woman who resembled a police station agent. The sexual scene clearly took place in a prison cell.

Given the evidence, the authorities of Regional Unit XI of the Santa Fe Police, based in Esperanza, were notified. head of the Las Colonias department.

The Public Prosecutor's Office (MPA) confirmed that the police employee has been suspended. Photo:iStock.

The director of the force, Roxana Eletti, ordered the Judicial Division to begin investigations. The news was quickly communicated to the Special Complex Crimes Unit and the Institutional Violence area, directed by Ezequiel Hernández.

The police officer was temporarily separated from her duties and, after administrative investigationsother police officers could face sanctions.

It was reported that, in addition to the policewoman, two police station employees are being investigated following a complaint to the Complex Crimes Prosecutor’s Office and the resulting internal administrative file.

Since noon, investigators are trying to determine the type of relationship between the inmate and the officials involved and, if there are criminal responsibilities, the degree of participation of each one in the events.

As the investigation progressed, it was confirmed that the woman in the video was indeed an agent from the 1st Esperanza police station.

This afternoon, the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPA) confirmed that the police employee has been suspended and faces a court case for failure to fulfill the duties of a public official, in an investigation led by prosecutor Ezequiel Hernández, of the Santa Fe MPA.

The unit where the incident occurred. Photo:The 1st police station. of Esperanza, Santa Fe.

In addition, mobile phones were seized, including one that the employee had provided to a detainee in the 1st police station of the Esperanza Regional Unit XI.

Finally, according to testimonies collected during the investigation, the detainee and the policewoman had been in a romantic relationship for a long time. However, this must be confirmed by the reports that prosecutor Hernández will evaluate.

José E. Bordón / La Nación.

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación Argentina (GDA), and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.