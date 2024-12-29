An alleged pedophile has been arrested in Thailand in a police operation in which one of the officers he dressed up as a bush to be able to arrest him, and that is how he posed in the images released by the police.

As stated in the Mirrorthe officer was wearing his camouflage suit as he crawled across a grassy field toward the home of the alleged abuser, named Bang Dinand 20 years old, in the province of Chachoengsao on December 16.

After arriving at the property, the police detained the suspect, who tried to hide behind the furniture that was under the house on stilts that is located next to the river.

The images show the agent, still dressed in camouflage uniform that pretends to be vegetation, reading the list of charges against Bang Din while other police investigate the place.

Police Major General Theeradech Thamsuthee, commander of the Metropolitan Police Office’s Investigation Division, said: “The suspect was arrested on charges of human trafficking of a minor, deception, kidnapping and sexual assault of a person under 15 years of age. “We have solid evidence against him.”

Police used military-style tactics to arrest Bang Din on Monday at his home, hidden behind trees and separated from the road by a wide field. He was wanted by allegedly raped 12-year-old girl in Septemberbut had managed to elude the authorities until this week.

Police said Bang Din had colluded with two other men, identified as Nattapong, 15, and Sharif Chankhao, 26, who befriended the girl on social media. They allegedly invited her to “eat snacks” at a tourist resort in Nakhon Nayok provincewhere Bang Din is said to have abused her on September 1.

The suspect would have confessed: “I tricked her by telling her that if she accepted I would take her to buy something to eat. Then I had sex with her once before he said he wanted to go home. I was afraid there would be a problem, so I went on my motorcycle to take her there. On the way, I met a group of people who seemed to be her guardians, so I left her on the side of the road and sped away.”

Authorities said one of the accomplices, Nattapong, had also been arrested. They were still searching for the last suspect, Sharif. Child sexual exploitation is a big problem in Thailand despite the government’s efforts to curb it through strict laws and law enforcement initiatives. On December 5, police nabbed two Thai women for allegedly trafficking underage prostitutes for Chinese businessmen in Bangkok.