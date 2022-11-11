AG Friday, November 11, 2022, 01:06



One policeman was killed and another was injured after a man stabbed the two officers yesterday near Brussels North Station, located in the municipality of Schaerbeek. After suffering the attack, around 7:15 p.m., the two uniformed men called for reinforcements, after which the suspect was arrested by a patrol and was later transferred to the hospital with injuries and to undergo a psychological review. The Attorney General’s Office, competent for terrorism cases, has taken charge of the investigation.

Apparently, the attacker would have stabbed the policeman who lost his life in the neck, while his partner would have been injured in the groin and was admitted last night to the intensive care unit of a hospital in the Belgian capital.

The detainee appeared at noon yesterday at a police station in Evere, where he announced his intention to commit an attack, according to the newspaper ‘Le Soir’. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo recalled on Twitter that members of the Police “risk their lives every day to guarantee the safety” of citizens.