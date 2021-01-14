A policeman gave a heartfelt speech in favor of the use of chinstrap in public transport to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and won an ovation from all the passengers on the Sarmiento train.

The use of public transport continues to be restricted to essential personnel and certain specific activities in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA). However, in recent months there has been a relaxation of prevention attitudes. Among them, the use of chinstrap on public roads.

Warned by the incorrect use of the mask, an agent of the Federal Police urged the passengers of a formation of the Sarmiento train to comply with the proper use of the mask.

“This is the worst place for contagion,” the police said about public transport and the coronavirus. Photo Luciano Thieberger

The officer, who works in the custody of that railway line, was dispatched with a awareness speech that resorted to the sensitivity of the witnesses. After his message of more than two minutes, the policeman received widespread applause from the car.

“Please, I ask you that they put on the chinstrap correctly, as it matches. I am going to lower the person who does not have it well placed, be it white, yellow, black, purple or whatever race it is. Because they always (say) that there is discrimination. Whether it’s a man or a woman, I’m not interested, “the agent began.

“If that person I tell him to get off does not put on the chinstrap, he is not interested in the other person. Well, I’m going to teach to be interested in the other “the policeman continued. And he pleaded: “Begin to become aware of what is happening.”

After a brief interruption from a street vendor, he resumed the thread of his message and alerted about the dangers of using public transport: “Please start showing collaboration, especially in public transport. This is the worst place of contagion. Let’s see if you understand: public transport is the worst contagion place. “

The correct use of the mask and social distance are the two main preventive measures against the coronavirus. Photo Fernando de la Orden

He assured that his message is not part of his usual tasks. “It goes beyond my functions,” he said. “What’s more, when I go up to the formations I even open the windows, which you don’t do; you are hot, you can’t breathe, and you don’t open the windows.”

In addition to opening windows to allow air circulation, it also caught the attention of the young so that they avoid dangerous recreational outings and clandestine parties.

“I hope that the second wave will not arrive, within a month or a month and a bit. I hope it does not. Especially the young people. Do not go anywhere, think of your parents, think of your grandparents. Because they are going to have fun for two minutes and then they are going to end up very lucky in a hospital with an artificial respirator. But do you think that is going to save you? No, because the respirator tubes destroy them from the inside, “said the policeman.

“Please be aware of what is happening”, were his last words before moving on to another formation, in the middle of the applause and the congratulations of the carriage passengers.