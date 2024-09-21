A rescue operation, an alert from the French Judicial Police and a Greek pimp were the clues that led Colombian authorities to sentence Carlos Augusto Fernández Raigosa (40 years old), a former police officer who was part of a network of women trafficking, to 84 months in prison. Fernández admitted his responsibility in the crime and thus managed to reduce his sentence, which was decided on September 13, by half. EL PAÍS had access to the complete file, which shows how several other police officers used the power of their position in the Police Command of the Aburrá Valley, located in the center of Medellín, to recruit victims.

In August 2022, an unemployed woman approached that station. Alejandra [nombra cambiado para proteger su identidad] He was trying to sell raffle tickets there, which was his desperate way of raising funds to live on. According to what he told the judicial authorities, he was offered work as a webcam model in France, in exchange for payments that started at 1,000 euros a week. The documents show that the first to make the offer was Carlos Augusto Fernández, who had the rank of superintendent (the third rank in the operational level, above patrolman and sub-inspector) and retired from the institution months later. Fernández did not work alone. The Prosecutor’s Office has identified two accomplices, Diego Cárdenas Gaitán and Jorge Restrepo Lemus, who consolidated the network in Medellín, the latter wearing the uniform of the National Police.

The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office has explained that Fernández was carrying out “work as a coordinator of the criminal structure’s activities.” For example, he not only recruited the women, but he also demanded that the other members of the gang send him photos of the women in their underwear. The argument for asking the victims for them was that they needed to see if they fit the profiles they were asking for as webcammers. Fernández was also in charge of transporting them to Europe. The file states that he was in charge of transporting Alejandra to the Rionegro international airport in September 2022. He did so in his wife’s car. There he gave her the travel instructions, told her who would receive her in Europe and warned her, on several occasions, that “she could not regret it.”

More information

It was a one-way ticket. Although the verbal agreement was that they could leave the organization whenever they wanted, with the only requirement being to return the money that the group had spent on the plane tickets, as soon as they set foot on European soil the criminals published the photos of them in their underwear, without their consent, on prostitution websites that function as sexual catalogues, thus exposing their image. In addition, the pimps locked them up and confiscated their passports as soon as they arrived, in order to prevent them from escaping their control.

The liaison in France was Georges Kalliterakis, a Greek known as “León”. He met them at the airports and took them to the places where they would be locked up. Thanks to several WhatsApp conversations that she and other women had with the ex-police officers, the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office determined that they suffered physical and sexual abuse.

Newsletter Analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your inbox RECEIVE IT

Screenshot of the conversation between former Mayor Fernández and another of the female victims.

In an interview with this newspaper, Fernández’s lawyer, Juan Mario Tobón, says that the former police officer was convicted “only for one case” of trafficking. According to him, the former mayor was offered to join the criminal organization in mid-2022 “because of the advantages that these criminals have in contacting people in the public force.” He explains that these links generate a kind of protection from justice, or at least that expectation. He assures that his client’s role was less than what the Prosecutor’s Office has described. “He was a middle or low-level commander,” he clarifies, and assures that police officers are usually offered a commission of two million pesos (478 dollars) for each victim they manage to identify. “That works for them en masse,” he argues, pointing out that his client and his two accomplices in Medellín were just one of many arms of European criminals to recruit victims.

For this reason, he argues that what the authorities have achieved by prosecuting the three men from Medellín is something minor. “It was not a blow to the criminal organisation,” he warns, referring to the European network. Kalliterakis, the Greek, was captured by the French authorities in March 2023. In one of the cases reviewed in his file, of another Colombian victim, it is noted that he paid her from time to time about 10 euros a day, which was barely enough for her to eat poorly. “She lost so many kilos that she no longer looked like the photos on the website,” reads one of the letters that the French authorities sent to the Colombian authorities. “The victim calculated that – being sexually exploited – the pimps received between 5,000 and 6,000 euros a week,” he says.

Communication from French authorities to Colombia regarding the crime of human trafficking.

Former mayor Fernández sought to negotiate a principle of opportunity with the Attorney General’s Office “in exchange for providing information on sexual exploitation sites in Colombia, names of other people involved and information on drug trafficking in Medellín,” explains his lawyer. But, he explains, the investigative body rejected the proposal.

A report from the Attorney General’s Office indicates that, by 2023, there were 51 investigations for alleged complicity of officials or members of the public force in human trafficking networks. Until that year, the Attorney General’s Office had received 22 international requests to investigate this crime, from Chile, Panama, Mexico, Venezuela and Peru. In turn, it had requested judicial support from Spain, Panama, Chile, the Dominican Republic and Mexico for the same crime. “In 2023, officials opened 47 criminal alerts due to cooperation with foreign governments,” reads a report from the United States embassy.

The case of the three former police officers is added to a short list of similar processes that members of that institution have faced. Last November, an officer stationed in Cartagena was arrested for allegedly serving as an informant for a trafficking organization while he was leading an investigation for the same crime. The report from the United States embassy mentions that, between reports from organizations and authorities, last year there were 1,273 possible victims of that crime. At least half of them were due to sexual exploitation.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and Here on the WhatsApp channeland receive all the key information on current events in the country.