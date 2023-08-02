Autumn will make a small advance on Thursday and Friday in the northern half of the peninsula. Temperatures will drop —between 5° and 10°— generally in the area and there will even be a difference of more than 10° from this Wednesday to Thursday in points such as Pamplona, ​​Vitoria or Zaragoza. The Aemet spokesman, Rubén del Campo, has reported this Thursday that the low temperatures will also remain during the early hours of Saturday. This respite from the heat will hardly be noticeable in the southern third of the Peninsula. The cause of this drop in temperatures will be the arrival of winds from the northwest of Spain caused by the difference in atmospheric pressure between the anticyclone of the Azores, which occupies the Atlantic, and the Patricia storm, which will circulate through northern Europe and will create a corridor of cold air that will refresh the north of the Peninsula. It is an unusually deep storm that has been formed by the interaction between polar and subtropical air, like most of the storms that affect autumn, winter and spring.

More information

During these cold days the skies will be cloudy and there will be rains in the north of Galicia and in the communities bathed by the Cantabrian Sea, but they will not be very abundant. In addition, storms will form in the Pyrenees, in the Iberian system and in the Balearic Islands as well as in other isolated areas of the eastern Peninsula such as points in Catalonia, the Valencian Community and in Albacete, the Region of Murcia and the Balearic Islands. After these two cold days the temperatures will begin to rise in a general way on the weekend. And especially in the southern half of the peninsula, intense heat will once again be the protagonist on Sunday and the first days of next week.

The highlight of this Wednesday will be the intense heat in areas of southern Andalusia, which could even reach 42° in Malaga as a result of the offshore wind that comes from the overheated interior. The danger due to heat is extreme in the regions of Sol and Guadalorce, where there is a red notice for this Wednesday, it is recommended not to carry out the usual activities due to extreme risk. It will also reach 40° in the Guadalquivir valley and in the central area of ​​the Ebro valley, in Zaragoza, which will get rid of extreme heat with the arrival of northwesterly winds on Thursday.

These winds will drag clouds to the north of Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees, with rains in these regions. Temperatures will drop significantly in the north of the peninsula and in areas of the Mediterranean. This decrease could exceed 10° in temperature in the Basque Country, Navarra, La Rioja, Aragon and in eastern parts of Catalonia. Cities like Pamplona or Vitoria will hardly exceed 22° on Thursday, after the thermometers on Wednesday marked 33°. Zaragoza will stay with about 29 ° after having exceeded 40 ° on Wednesday. The south is not spared from the intense heat. Cities like Córdoba, Seville, Murcia or Málaga will have maximum temperatures of 38° and 40°.

On Friday the temperatures will continue to drop, especially in the eastern half of the peninsula and in the Balearic Islands, while they will begin to rise in the western end. On Friday the strong wind will be the protagonist, which will blow with intense gusts in areas of the north of the Peninsula, increasing the unpleasant feeling, “an almost autumnal day with rain and cloudy skies in the north of Galicia, Cantabria and the Pyrenees”, indicates Del Campo. There may also be stormy showers in parts of the Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands, although they can also occur in areas of the Region of Murcia, the Valencian Community and southern Andalusia.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

In the rest of Spain the weather will be more stable but with temperatures lower than normal at this time. Vitoria or Pamplona will remain at 20° and Logroño, Oviedo or Burgos will be close to 23°. Cities like Palencia or Segovia will have cold nights with temperatures around 10°. The warmest environment will be in the Guadalquivir valley, where you will barely notice the drop in temperatures. Seville or Córdoba will reach 38 °.

The Canary Islands will have an episode of intense trade winds over the next few days that will worsen the state of the sea and will blow strongly in exposed areas. The winds will bring clouds to the north of the islands with greater relief and temperatures will drop, although on Thursday it will still be possible to exceed 34 degrees in the archipelago. It is expected that the Canary Islands accompany the peninsula and the Balearic Islands in the rise in temperatures next week.

Temperatures will rise again this weekend. The thermal decrease will be more pronounced in daytime temperatures and in the northern half, however in the northern half the early morning will be cool, with temperatures between 7° or 10° in cities like Palencia, Burgos or Soria and they will be below 15 ° in large areas of the north. During the day the heat will be noticeable again with a recovery of up to 8° since Friday and temperatures will enter the threshold of normal at this time of year, still low in the northern half.

On Sunday the heat will be very intense in Extremadura, western Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia. In the valleys of the Guadalquivir and the Guadiana it may exceed 40° and 42°. As for the rains, the weekend will be scarce. There may be weak and scattered rainfall in the Bay of Biscay and again storms in Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and the east of the Peninsula. During the first days of next week temperatures will continue to rise clearly in most of Spain and it is possible that we are in a new warm episode with maximum temperatures above 35° in large areas of the country and above 38° ° in areas of the center and the southern half and parts of the north. The nights will be very warm again during the first days of the week.