This carnival weekend will be boiled For the progressive increase in atmospheric instability and the entrance of a polar air mass will collapse this Sunday the level of snow up to 500 to 700 meters in the northern peninsular half.

According to the State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) this Saturday there will be strong showers Around coastlines of the peninsular southeast and the Pitiusas, which can spread during the afternoon to the environment of the Western Strait and Andalusia.

In addition, the emergence of an air of polar origin in the peninsula will cause the snow level Decise quickly Up to 700 and 1,000 meters in the northern peninsular half, with snowfall in the Iberian and Central systems, as well as in Pyrenees and in the Cantabrian mountain range.

A last Sunday by snow

The most significant phenomenon of this Sunday It will be snowwith a decrease in the dimension up to about 500 to 700 meters during the early morning and early morning, so that to the areas on Saturday, points of the northern plateau can be added, with the greatest affectation to the east and south of this, according to the Aemet.

In the afternoon, the snow level I would go up quickly until it is above 1,200 to 1,400 m in the northern half, with which the snowfall will be relegated to mountain areas.

In addition, the entrance of moisture from the Mediterranean will make generalize the showers in large areas of the peninsula. They could be locally strong and persistent around the area of ​​the Strait, the Costa del Sol Westel and the Cabo de la Nao, and more occasional, but also intense, in coastlines of the Southeast and Western Andalusia. They will be less probable the more northwest of the Peninsula.

Throughout the day, instability will also move to the Canary Islands, with A DANA which will be placed north of the archipelago that will lead to locally strong showers in the afternoon and accompanied by storm around the islands of greater relief.

Intense rainfall on Monday

On the other hand, the weather forecast increases from next Monday. That day the most intense rainfall is expected to be located around the area of ​​the Strait, the Costa del Sol, the Valencian Community and the South of Catalonia, where they can be strong or very strong and persistentwith accumulated that in points of Valencia and Castellón could exceed 100 to 140 liters per square meter in 24 hours.

Precipitation will continue in large part of the rest of the peninsular interior, without ruling out that they are locally strong in points of Western Andalusia. They will be less likely and intense in the northwest end and Cantabrian area. The snow level will continue to go up and the snowfall They will be restricted to high mountain areas. In the Canary Islands the probability of locally strong showers around the islands of greater relief will be maintained.

From Tuesday

In later days, the most likely scenario, according to the AEMET, is that the instability remain present with generalized showers and probability that they are stronger and more persistent again around the Mediterranean coast, especially at points of the Valencian Community. In the Canary Islands, strong showers may continue on Tuesday and may be maintained in the following days, but with less intensity.