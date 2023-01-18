A polar bear killed an adult woman and a minor in Alaska

This Tuesday, January 17, local authorities in Alaska, United States, reported the death of two people due to an attack by a polar bear in the peninsula of Seward. According to the media ‘KTUU’, the animal would have entered a town chasing some residents of the area.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety reported that the event occurred around 2:30 in the afternoon and it left an adult woman and a minor as fatal victims.

“Initial reports indicate that a bear entered the Welsh community and chased several residents. The animal fatally attacked a woman and a young man, a resident has shot and killed (the animal) when he attacked both people,” the statement explained.

The animals have had to migrate to other sectors due to the melting of ice due to climate change.

The names of the two deceased individuals have not been released by the police, but relatives were notified of their death. The attack has been taken by the state Department of Fish and Game as an extremely rare occurrence, since no cases have been recorded since the 1990s, the ‘Anchorage Daily News’ reported.

The negative effects of climate change have produced a migration of this population group of bears to sectors where they can settle and find food, so this factor may cause their mobilization to establish contacts with humans.

These specimens, about 1,500 pounds, face increasing threats from global warming in their habitat of Arctic sea ice, which is disappearing as the far north it warms up to four times faster than the rest of the world.

