The curious moment when a baby polar bear roars along with its mother was recorded on video by a tourist guide heading to the North Pole.

Lauren Farmer, an expedition photographer in the polar tourism industry, was working when a mother and her calf appeared in the frozen waters of the Arctic Ocean.

Lauren waited for the boat to stop to get a better look at the mother and the calf and was struck by the fact that the calf was roaring in the direction of the tourist boat where she was.

Polar bears communicate with many sounds.

In the images, the cub can be seen roaring several times before returning to its mother.

A polar bear cub lives with its mother for its first 28 months to learn the necessary survival skills in the extreme arctic climate where they live. These mothers are in charge of protecting their young “tooth and nail” without receiving any help from the males.

Polar bears use a multitude of sounds to communicateFrom loud growls when they want to intimidate their enemies to playful rattles, to roars of fear and other sounds to scold the young.