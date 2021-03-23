A polar bear came to a playground in the Arctic village of Dikson in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and was caught on video. He was noticed at the building of the administration of the village. The video, which captures the walk of the animal, is published by the Ministry of Internal Affairs Media portal.

The footage shows how the polar bear moves freely around the village and passes by the playground.

The police managed to turn the clubfoot to flight only with the help of shots into the air, as the portal notes. During the operation, neither the predator nor the inhabitants were injured.

Earlier, the video caught a polar bear that climbed onto the roof of a house at the polar station on Golomyanny Island. The residents are very surprised. Eyewitnesses noted that some of them had cats walking on the roofs, and they had larger animals.