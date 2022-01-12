The Girona You can now boast of a multitude of things because most work, but one of the things that is catapulting you the most is the ease with which your players are watching.going goal. The combination, offensive and colorful game that Michel has bet on is paying off and they have already established themselves in the Fourth highest scoring block in the Second Division with 32 goals. So They are only surpassed by the first three classified, Almería (38), Valladolid (35) and Eibar (35). But the dynamics that drags the whole of Michel scares and is, without a doubt, the most fit block of the category.

The goals are what mark the happiness in the soccer teams and in Girona they are up in a cloud. In so far this season He has played 26 games (23 in the League and three in the Cup) and in only four he has remained at zero: against Las Palmas, Málaga, Oviedo and Lugo. This is data that indicates that he has scored in 85 percent of the matches this season and that is where his improvement and growth are being cemented because the last time he was at zero was on October 9, 2021, against Lugo (Now he has 17 consecutive duels scoring). The accounts go out to the Girona dressing room and it is that with the second round ahead he is settled among the first six classified and they have Valladolid, second, only six points behind.

The goal in Girona has a name and surname because to follow the rhythm Cristhian Stuani it’s almost impossible, add 15 so many this course, but, counting the Uruguayan, up to 16 footballers have celebrated at least one goal in the League or Copa del Rey. Stuani’s main pursuers are Nahuel Bustos with four goals and Àlex Baena with three.