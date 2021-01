Football | Second division Cartagena deserved the victory in Gijón, where Sporting finished with one less and defending the tie in their area Álex Gallar tries to get rid of two rivals during the match against Sporting. / LOF

Seagulls fluttered through El Molinón, pushed by the strong wind that blew from the nearby San Lorenzo beach, the one where the first matches were organized 115 years ago in Gijón, the capital of Asturian football. The birds were looking for shelter, accustomed to the rigors of winter on the shores of the Cantabrian Sea. A little warm. Something