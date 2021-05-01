Milan (Reuters)

Christian Eriksen scored a goal four minutes after his participation as a substitute, to lead Inter Milan to a 2-0 victory over Crotone on Saturday, and to become one point away from being crowned champion of the Italian first class football league, and confirmed the relegation of the owners of the land.

Inter has 82 points and is 14 points ahead of second-placed Atlanta and needs one point, to mathematically guarantee its first league title since 2010, thanks to its superiority in direct confrontations with the club from Bergamo, but Inter will be crowned champion if Atlanta fails to win over Sassuolo tomorrow. Sunday.

Substitute Eriksen put the ball into the bottom corner of the goal after 69 minutes to open the scoring, and Ashraf Hakimi finished off a counter-attack to double the visitors’ lead in stoppage time.

Hakimi’s goal confirmed Bottom Croton was relegated to the second division, with coach Cersei Cosme’s side having 18 points, 13 points behind Cagliari, 17th-placed, with four matches remaining for the season’s end.