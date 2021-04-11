Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Orouba has become the first division leader with 40 points, one point away from the conclusion of its first professional league qualification, and the second in the club’s history in the “Senior League”, after the first in the 1991-1992 season, while the UAE team and the first league runner up with 37 are preparing to return to flight. Again in “The Professionals”, despite the ongoing competition with Al-Bataih, the third, with 34 points.

Al-Orouba aspires to be the 20th team in the history of the Arab Gulf League “in the era of professionalism”, which witnessed the participation of 19 clubs over a season since its launch in 2008-2009, and included Al-Ain, Al-Jazeera, Al-Wehda, Al-Wasl, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahly, Al-Shabab and Dubai clubs. The youth of Al-Ahly Dubai », Sharjah and the people« Sharjah », Al Dhafra, Ajman, Khor Fakkan« Gulf », Emirates, Baniyas, Kalba Federation, Dibba Fujairah, Fujairah, and Hatta.

On the other hand, the “Falcons” are looking forward to the fourth flight in the sky of the “professionals”, after the team had previously qualified on three previous occasions, seasons 2009-2010, next to Bani Yas, 2011-2012 with Ajman, 2013-2014, accompanied by Sharjah.

Al-Orouba, the first league leaders, continued to appear positively in the “20th round” by beating their host Masfoot 3-2, while the UAE “runner-up” stumbled in a draw with Al-Taawon 2-2, and Al-Bataih lost the “third” against its guest Dibba Fujairah 0-2, which is the first loss. The team is under the leadership of its current coach, Abdullah Mesfer.

The confrontations of the last two rounds in the first round, the competition for the two qualifying cards, will be resolved, as Al-Urouba will meet its Al-Dhaid host in the “21st round”, to conclude his journey by meeting Al-Bataih in the last round, while the UAE plays in front of its guest Masafi, on the condition that he finishes his journey by meeting his host Masfoot, Al-Bataih left the Al-Arabi and Al-Arabiya matches, respectively.

The matches of the last two rounds in the First League are held at a uniform time, to ensure the principle of equal opportunities between the competing teams. “Round 21” matches will be held next Friday, and all matches begin at 9:30 pm, while the “Round 22” matches are played at the same time of the evening. Saturday, April 24.