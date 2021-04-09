Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Arabism has approached “the spotlight of professionals”, and needs only one point to officially confirm its ascension to the Arab Gulf League, after its exciting and difficult victory over Masfout 3-2 on Friday, and reaching “point 40” in the “20th round” of the round The first, with a difference of 3 points from the Emirates “Al-Wasif”, who has 37 points, after the “loser” tied against cooperation with two goals each. Arabism expanded the difference between him and the “third” Al-Bataih to 6 full points, as Al-Bataih stuck at his 34 points after losing. In front of Dibba Al Fujairah.

Al-Arabiya has qualifying papers in his hands, and the only case in which he does not rise is his loss to Al-Bataih in the last match by two goals, with his loss also in the next round, and Al-Bataih’s victory in it, and this is a difficult scenario.

Tunisian Fathi Sakhi won the match, after scoring the winning goal in the 95th minute, after the result indicated that the two teams tied with two goals each, and Rudigo opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, and tied for Masfout Gardal Oliveira, after three minutes, and Saud Faraj added the second goal for Masfout In the 66th minute, Salem Rashid tied for Arabism in the 85th minute.

The Emirates team tied against Al-Taawon with two goals each, despite the “Falcons” twice advancing through Yassin Al-Bakhit in the 31st minute and Diego Costa in the 74th minute, while Al-Ta’awon scored for Gilson in the 51st minute and Philip in the 88th minute, bringing the Al Suqur to point 37 and Al-Taawun to point 20 .

Al-Bataih lost a golden opportunity to approach the top of Al-Arabiya by losing to Dibba Al-Fujairah with two goals bearing Bruno’s signature and appealed to Abdul Qadir in minutes 4 and 45, to freeze Al-Bataih’s balance at point 34, four points far from Al-Suqur II, and six points from Al-Orouba and Dibba Fujairah raised its score to point 31 .