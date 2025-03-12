In the Loge des Gardes, an leisure center in the mountain heart of the French central massif, halfway between Clermont Ferrand and Lyon, Jonas Vingegaard breathes with heaviness, drinks water and eliminates lactic acid with the roller after finishing … The fourth stage of the Paris-Nice. He has a suffocated face, the cold makes a dent.

It is the image of desolation, although he is the leader of the race. He lifes her defeat against a gregarious of Pogacar in the Tour, Joao Almeida, who has just overcome his flight on the goal, last 75 meters in an unusual image.

It is unusual for Vingegaard to throw an attack already its back a collective of victims in persecution is not grouped. The normal thing is a rivals rivals stretching the neck to hunt it without success.

This was the custom since he dazzled the world with his second place in the Tour 2021, the second Pogacar trophy that had already proclaimed his reign a year earlier by snatching the yellow from Roglic the yellow in the iron of Belles Files.

Two victories in the Tour at the time of maximum splendor that made Pogacar doubted a special aura to Vingegaard, an implacable attacker in the mountain, an out of the physical fullness that seemed to leave without arguments to the competition after his victory in the counterreloj of the Tour 23.

The massive fall last year in the Basque Country and a new defeat against Pogacar, without opposition in 2024, they have sown another doubt seen what happened in the fourth stage of the Paris-Niza. Vingegaard attacks, but does not win.

He did it in the most inclined area of ​​the port of eight kilometers, where his watts and the dynamite of his legs imposed the law. But the Danish does not leave, just an advantage of 10 seconds that diminishes in each Arreón behind.

His partner Jorgenson is the leader of the race, as on that return 23 of SEPP Kuus, but Vingegaard tries to move with a defeat two kilometers from the finish line. Lenny Martínez, the little Frenchman, accompanies him for a while. Then Sjkelmose approaches, and finally Joao Almeida, the Portuguese diesel.

The thrust of Almeida (14 victories), which is not Van der Poel, explains that Vingegaard is not the untouchable emperor of the summits, elbow to Pogacar, but a cyclist who is not in the full condition.

In the Tyrrhenian-Adriatic, the simultaneous test in Italy where Juan Ayuso looks for more triumphs and a tuning for the turn-his great bet of the year in leading mode-, the Frenchman beats after 234 kilometers, an unusual distance in one week races in the times.