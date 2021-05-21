The mother Ganges remains a healing, holy source for the Indians. If she now becomes the bearer of death, all hope is lost: a poem about despair shakes the country and attracts angry reactions.

E.in Zyklon raged. Window panes were broken in Mumbai, roofs were blown off in Ahmedabad and bodies were washed ashore on the Ganges river. In the village of Chausa alone 71 corpses, in the state of Uttar Pradesh more than two thousand, which were only poorly buried. The horror in India is currently endless.

“We used boats to drag the bodies to the bank. The air was filled with the stench of death, ”a cathedral, one of the men who traditionally do the cremation, told a local newspaper. The authorities, disorganized and perplexed as usual, are asking people to cremate those who have died of Corona, but due to the many deaths, the costs have multiplied. For cremation, 10,000 rupees are now required, far more than a month’s salary for the poorer people. There is a lack of wood as well as places for burning and there is also a fear of contamination.