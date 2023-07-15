Packaging drugs in flashy candy wrappers to pass them off as legal products. That was the ruse with which a plot sold marijuana buds in sports nutrition stores, grow shops (legal establishments for the sale of cannabis seeds), tobacconists and gas stations. The Civil Guard has dismantled the plot after detecting that several businesses in the province of Almería were distributing the fake trinkets, which put investigators on the trail to locate a company that produced them in neighboring Granada. Nine people have been arrested and another 147 have been investigated in connection with the case.

The company that produced the drug and camouflaged it, located in the vicinity of the capital Granada, had a “perfectly organized” structure to distribute and sell it, from which they obtained huge economic benefits, the armed institute reported this Saturday in a press release. . To determine the origin of the products and the extension of the distribution network, the agents carried out searches, in addition to Granada, in Valencia, which were accompanied by another 244 inspections in establishments in 31 provinces.

In the operation, baptized Kaugumi, the Civil Guard has seized more than 100 marijuana plants, 12 kilos of hashish sting and more than five kilos of hashish resin. At the same time, assets from the commission of the crimes have been confiscated, including two vehicles, close to 20,000 euros in cash and another 51,000 euros immobilized in a bank account, already placed at the judicial disposal, as well as various computer equipment.

The drug was packaged in packets and jars of various sizes. The smallest, a few centimeters long, included five grams of buds, but larger ones were also distributed, of 10 and 20 grams. The latter included “two large buds, as if they were truffles”, details a source of the investigation, which specifies that they were also packaged in glass jars “similar to small ones for jam or caviar” and in other larger ones. On the packaging, with a “very showy” appearance, there were words in English such as strawberry (strawberry), ice cream cake (ice cream cake), gum (gum), although they did not simulate known brands. Several labels indicated that the content was “for ornamental use”.

Investigation sources specify that Granada has been one of the places where the greatest apprehensions have been made, after the intervention there, at the end of June. The plot had everything “well organized” at that point of production and sale in the province of Granada. They served the public in an industrial warehouse, with two floors, in the first of which there was a reception with people dressed in suits to serve customers and in which some bottles were shown to smell the buds. A peculiarity of these producers and distributors was that they treated the plants so that they had aromas, such as vanilla, bubble gum or cookie ice cream. That innocent appearance contrasted with the content, of “very high” toxicity, says an agent who has participated in the operation.

The Civil Guard found that the industrial building also housed a laboratory and a small indoor cannabis cultivation area, where the plants were classified according to the aroma they emitted. The organization had prepared part of the premises to expand its activity, which has not been disclosed since when it was carried out. Sources of the investigation emphasize that it is the first time in Spain that a plot that used the trick of sweets to distribute the drug has been dismantled. The operation has been coordinated by the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Almería and the Court of First Instance and Instruction 2 of Berja (Almería).

