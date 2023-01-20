A plot by the Camorra behind the exclusion of Pantani from the 1999 Giro: the hypothesis of the Anti-Mafia Commission

A “concrete and very probable” motive. This is how the Anti-Mafia Commission defined the hypothesis that the sensational disqualification of Marco Pantani at the 1999 Giro d’Italia is due to a plot by the Camorra, which allegedly bet billions of lire on the defeat of the “Pirate”.

The case of Pantani, found dead in 2004 in a residence in Rimini, is retraced in the final report of the commission, which cites the testimonies of several people who were detained in 1999. Starting with Renato Vallanzasca, one of the best known Italian criminals, who confirmed to the investigators that he had learned of a plan that would have led to Pantani’s disqualification.

“Vallanzasca declared that in June 1999, six or seven days before the Madonna di Campiglio stage of the Giro d’Italia, he had been approached by another prisoner who claimed to want to give him a gift consisting of a bet he could not lose: the the prisoner in question said he was certain of the fact that Marco Pantani would not win the tender and would not arrive in Milan and had invited him to bet a large amount on such an eventuality”, reports the report. “Vallanzasca had refused the offer and in the following days, despite the succession of victories of the rider in the various stages of the Giro d’Italia, he had repeatedly heard the other prisoner renew his predictions, affirmed with the same certainty. On the morning of 5 June, the same prisoner, with his bell inflection, had said to him ‘Renà did you see? They killed Marco… or doping! Did you see that I was right?’”.

This version, which Vallanzasca had given to the carabinieri of Forlì in October 2014, was confirmed by Rosario Tolomelli, a camorrist known as “O’ zio”, who was in turn detained in Novara in June 1999. He too reported to the carabinieri “that already a long time before June 1999, it was known to the prison population of Campania origin that Pantani would have been excluded from the Giro, since this demonstration was conditioned by the intervention of a Camorra clan”.

Another confirmation came from the Camorra boss Augusto La Torre, a collaborator of justice since 2003, who said he had spoken to the clan chiefs Francesco Bidognetti (at the head of the Casalesi), Angelo Moccia and Luigi Vollero. “Knowing the friendships of the aforementioned, I take it for granted that the alliance of Secondigliano, or the Mallardos of Giugliano in Campania may have organized everything. The aforementioned three told me that the bank, if Pantani won, would jump and the Camorra would have to pay several billion in clandestine bets and risk bankruptcy”, the words quoted.

According to reports from La Torre to the Carabinieri of Forlì, it cannot be ruled out that the doctors were threatened. “The clan that intervened certainly approached those in charge of the checks [anti-doping] and they bribed them,” he said.

From a judicial point of view, the case ended in 2016 with a filing due to the prescription of the crime of criminal association aimed at sports fraud. The judge, according to the commission, “although arguing that he believed it possible that over the years threatening and intimidating conduct had actually been carried out towards the various subjects involved in the story of the blood sample taken from Marco Pantani, concluded by stating that the acquired elements were not suitable to allow the identification of the perpetrators of the hypothesized crimes”.