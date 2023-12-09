Agents of the Maritime Police Unit of the Mossos d’Esquadra. Sergio Ramos Ladevesa [email protected]

The body of a man appeared floating at noon this Saturday off the coast of Girona, between the towns of Santa Feliu de Guíxols and Tossa de Mar. The crew of a pleasure boat saw the body, alerted 112 and the Maritime Police of the Mossos d’Esquadra, based in Palamós, went to the scene and recovered the body. An investigation has been opened to find out the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding his death. According to sources close to the case, the deceased could be a person who had been reported missing a few days ago.

According to police sources, the pleasure boat was in front of the Vallpresona cove, belonging to Santa Cristina d’Aro but located between Sant Feliu de Guíxols and Tossa de Mar. One of the crew members was fishing when he spotted the body of a man, dressed, floating in the water.

When the alarm was raised, the Cap de Creus boat of the Mossos Maritime Police traveled to the scene, which took the body out of the water and transferred it to the port of Sant Feliu de Guíxols. Three teams from the GRAE (Special Actions Group) have also attended. of the Fire Department and a provision of land. Once the coroner arrived, at 3:00 p.m. the body was removed and the body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IMLC) of Girona, where the autopsy will be performed.

The Civil Guard and the Sant Feliu de Guíxols guard court have taken charge of the investigation of the case. Now investigators are trying to find out the identity of the victim and reconstruct the last hours of her life to clarify how she ended up in the sea. Reports of disappearances in the area have been reviewed.

