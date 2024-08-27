Under the slogan (15 Years on the Track), the Roads and Transport Authority is preparing to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the launch of the metro, the icon of public transport in the Emirate of Dubai, with various promotional and entertainment events and activities, as well as surprises to please its residents and all those who come to it from different countries of the world.

In this context, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai stated that Emirati students born on 9-9-2009, who achieved a cumulative average exceeding 90%, may have the opportunity to obtain a scholarship to pursue higher education provided to them by the Authority.

The Authority indicated that the scholarships will be provided to those wishing to study any of the following fields: Bachelor’s in Electromechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Data Science, and Computer Science (Cyber ​​Security – Artificial Intelligence).

LEGOLAND Dubai will host the Metro Birthday Celebration on September 21, 2024, and registration will be open to all children born on September 9 from 2009 to 2023. Parents wishing to participate should register their children through the Authority’s website (www.rta.ae).

Among the most prominent initiatives to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Dubai Metro are: Emirates Post issuing a special edition of stamps dedicated to this occasion for stamp collectors. The Authority is also issuing a special edition of Nol cards bearing the campaign logo. An exclusive design by LEGO Middle East. Al Jaber Gallery will offer various commemorative products about the metro on this occasion.

IGLOO will offer ice cream with an exclusive design in the shape of the Dubai Metro, and (5) thousand of these ice creams will contain an identification code on the ice cream sticks. Those who receive them will have the chance to win gifts consisting of 5,000 Nol Tarhal discount cards.

To bring joy and happiness to people’s hearts, the audience will enjoy watching various musical performances at Dubai Metro stations from September 21 to 27, where metro station goers will be treated to live musical pieces presented by Emirati and international artists as part of the fourth edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office. The festival is widely attended by Dubai’s residents and visitors every year.