When we talk about superheroes, it’s unusual for people to think of those with Latino roots. Mostly, especially in the cinematographic field, characters of this type usually come from the United States or Europe. However, today we are faced with a novelty: ‘Blue Beetle’a hero based on a Mexican and played by an actor from those roots, Xolo Mariduena.

under the seal of Warner Brothers, DC Entertainment is about to premiere all over the world the story of jamie reyes, a young graduate who returned home seeking his purpose in the world and ended up encountering an alien blue beetle that gave him superpowers. We already had the chance to see it. Want to know why we think it’s DC’s best of the year? Next, we tell you the reason without spoilers.

‘Blue Beetle’, a pleasant surprise inside the room

The movie ‘Blue Beetle’ is directed by the Puerto Rican Angel Manuel Soto and written by Gareth Dunnet-AlcocerMexican-American screenwriter. For this reason, it is understood that the strong Latin charge is present in almost the entire film, this approach being perhaps the most prominent.

The plot immerses us in a happy and humble environment within the fictitious city of Palmera Citywhich symbolizes Puerto Rico in the universe of DC. Xolo’s character maridueñasJaime Reyes, he follows the common pattern of many heroes becoming one by accident, looking for a better future for himself and his immigrant family, ending up finding something he never asked for, that doesn’t belong to him, but chose him.

Jaime meets the blue beetle. Photo: W.B.

Throughout the film, Jaime’s family provide much of the humor and assistance in preventing the character from being defeatedeither Victoria Kord, who seeks to recover the beetle, or by Carapaxthe assistant of this villain.

This is how the protagonist begins to forge a deeper connection with the Blue beetle who ‘possessed’ him and embarks on his journey as a hero in the new cinematic universe of DC Comicssupervised by James Gunn.

Latin and Mexican influence, the strong point of ‘Blue Beetle’

With a cast that highlights Latino culture, with Mexican figures such as Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damian AlcazarBelissa Escobedo and the Brazilian model Bruna Marquezine, ‘Blue Beetle’ entertains, impacts and above all moves in many of the key points of the story Thanks to the interpretations. The action scenes and special effects do not disappoint either, something that did not happen for example with the movie ‘The Flash’, which was highly criticized in this regard.

The film emphasizes in the three acts that the family is the most important thing, becoming the central axis of the story and supporting a large part of the story.. This reinforces the connection between this message and Latino culture.with Mexico being a special focal point, due to the relationship of Jaime’s origin and the comic references at various times.

Finally, although ‘Blue Beetle’ may seem like it poses a similar story to all the superheroes so far, the Latino references and the great soundtrack that drives (including the Peruvian song ‘Demolition’, by Los Saicos) make the narrative engaging and engaging, maintaining interest throughout the two-hour duration and raising expectations for a possible sequel.

Without a doubt, we consider this film to be the best we have seen this year, surpassing the productions of ‘The Flash’ or to the series of ‘Secret Invasion’ from Marvel, and which is essential for fans of the superhero genre, as it exceeds expectations and causes us to identify with the protagonist at various times.

‘Blue Beetle’the first Latino superhero from the DC universe arrives on the national billboard this Thursday August 17 and it will also be available in the new IMAX room, in Larcomar.