For many years, the franchise of MLB: The Show It was a great exclusive from PlayStation, but that will change this year. As announced in December 2019, it will expand to other platforms such as the family Xbox.

Since that reveal, nothing of the adaptation had been shown for the consoles of Microsoft, but that changed this Monday, when Sony shared not just a trailer, but details from this year’s edition of the series.

MLB: The Show 2021 will also be released on Xbox systems

According to plan MLB: The Show 2021 will be the first game created by a study of Sony for Xbox, and will go on sale on April 20.

In addition to being available that day to PS4 Y PS5, will have cross-play that will support with adaptations for Xbox One Y Xbox Series X | S.

Previously, there was a leak of the game’s cover, although that was fairly recent as it came out on January 31. Ultimately, it is an extra promotion.

Fans believe God of War is the next to lose exclusivity

According Ramone Russell, designer and community manager at San Diego Studio, stressed that the company is excited to bring the game to more people on other platforms.

“This is a very exciting time for all of us as this historic franchise will be accessible to more players than before.” stressed Russell. The idea of ​​adding cross-play It is something that from the beginning they set as one of their objectives.

Baseball player Fernando Tatís Jr will be on the cover

But not only the so-called cross-game between systems is implemented, but also the cross-progression or cross advance in ‘any platform and generation’ chosen by the player.

Regarding the baseball player who appears on the cover of MLB: The Show 2021, it is Fernando Gabriel Tatís Medina, better known as Fernando Tatís Jr. Currently, he is part of the team of the San Diego Padres in the Major League Baseball.

This announcement about the arrival of MLB: The Show 2021 for Xbox One Y Xbox Series X | S it’s great for Microsoft. But there are those who already point out a serious omission in the statement of Sony.

Where is the version for Nintendo switch of the game? The joint announcement with Major League Baseball and the MLBPA was promoted by own Nintendo of America. So there better be an update on that soon.

