BluePoint Studios will be part of PlayStation if the information leaked by Sony itself is fulfilled.

A few minutes ago the purchase of Housemarque by PlayStation Studios was confirmed, but this may not be the only signature move to go public today. A small slip by those responsible for the company’s Twitter profile in Japan would have advanced the acquisition of Bluepoint studios, the team responsible for acclaimed remakes such as Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus.

Specifically, PlayStation Japan momentarily illustrated the news of the Housemarque acquisition with an image showing the BluePoint Studios logo with a screenshot of Demon’s Souls in the background, following the assembly scheme that we have all seen with the purchase of the Returnal authors. Thus, everything indicates that in these next few hours the owners of Naughty Dog and Guerrilla Games among other companies will announce another member of their family.

If this happens, from 3DJuegos we will be waiting to bring you the latest news about it. With this and the purchase of Housemarque, PlayStation Studios seeks reinforce your list of internal studies facing the newly inaugurated generation of PS5, betting first to take over the reins of two teams that have worked practically exclusively for much of its history in the industry.

In November of last year, rumors already emerged that spoke of advanced negotiations for the purchase of BluePoint Studios, so its acquisition should not come as a surprise to be confirmed in the next few hours. On the other hand, a few weeks ago there was talk that BluePoint Studios was looking to push its limits with its next game that, now, aims to be exclusive to PS5 again.

