In a new one patent published by Sonyyou can see that the PlayStation company has considered creating a feature that allows players to go back in a video game and replay a specific section, without having to replay the entire game.
The patent is called “Content streaming with gameplay initiation”. In the document it is illustrated that game sequences can be divided into subchapters complete with “start points” that players can select, to find themselves in a few seconds at the heart of the specific scene they wish to replay.
More precisely, the whole thing should work as follows:
- As the user plays, “media” information is stored, with trigger points associated with “specific datasets.”
- The user will have the ability to transmit multimedia content to their device through a “communication action”.
- These “trigger points” will be offered to the player while streaming media content, watching back through the game, which he will be able to select at will.
- The system will identify the “game data” associated with those trigger points.
- Based on the game data associated with the trigger points, the system will “launch the interactive title to allow the user to play the game via the device based on the identified set of game data associated with the selected trigger point.”
What does this patent mean exactly?
Explained in simpler terms, the patent means that the player can return to a section of the game already played, using the save data from that moment.
This is one of Sony’s many patents and, while it is an interesting idea, it is immediately clear that there would be many problems, not least the fact that every developer would have to create these “Launch Points”: in order for them to be effective there must be a lot of them and in some cases it would be a lot of extra work and not everyone might be interested in doing it.
We then remember that a patent it does not indicate in the slightest the real desire to produce a system of this type. Big companies patent their ideas all the time, even though they know full well that they won’t do anything with them, at least in the short term.
