In a new one patent published by Sonyyou can see that the PlayStation company has considered creating a feature that allows players to go back in a video game and replay a specific section, without having to replay the entire game.

The patent is called “Content streaming with gameplay initiation”. In the document it is illustrated that game sequences can be divided into subchapters complete with “start points” that players can select, to find themselves in a few seconds at the heart of the specific scene they wish to replay.

More precisely, the whole thing should work as follows: