“Still investigating another of the PlayStation exclusives that is coming very soon to at least one “specific” platform. Maybe I’ll find something, maybe not…” the insider’s message reads.

Via a post on X, the well-known leaker billbil-kun he said he is investigating a PlayStation exclusive That “ very soon” will arrive “at least on a specific platform” setting in motion the most disparate theories on the part of users.

A conversion for PC, Xbox or Nintendo Switch?

For those who don’t know him, billbil-kun is one of the most famous and reliable leakers in the entire gaming landscape and who in the past has shared many leaks that turned out to be correct. For example, staying at PlayStation, he anticipated the official announcement of Astro Bot for PS5.

So if he says something is cooking, there’s a good chance that it’s actually true. However, this time he was quite cryptic and stingy with details, also specifying that his “investigations” might not go well, that is, he might not discover the identity of this mysterious game before a possible official announcement.

Among those who commented on the post, there are those who hypothesize a vPC version of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered or Gran Turismo 7with the second one actually being tempting for many users.

There are those who believe that Sony is about to bring another PlayStation IP to rival consoles, namely Nintendo Switch and/or Xbox Series X|S after the LEGO Horizon Adventures case. In this sense, Helldivers 2 could be one of the most plausible candidates, also considering the rumors from a few months ago that spoke of a conversion for Xbox Series X|S. To know for sure, we’ll just have to wait.