Recently, a new PlayStation promo showcasing its upcoming titles went viral. One of the quick scenes shows a young explorer finding some kind of treasure. This has made fans believe that we will have a new Uncharted.

Those who are fans of this franchise will surely remember the ending of Uncharted 4. In it we jump into the future and meet Cassie Drake, the teenage daughter of Nathan Drake and Elena Fisher. Some fans believe that it is precisely his adult version that we see in this ad.

Several Internet users refer to the fact that she is a young blonde exploring a cave just as her father must have done. However, outside of the cave and the treasure, there is nothing to indicate that it is really a new installment. Although that does not end the hope of the fans.

The last installment of the saga was Uncharted: The Lost Legacywhere the leading role no longer fell on Nathan Drake. This title was released in 2017 for PS4 and received a remaster for PS5 in 2022 with Legacy of Thieves Collection. So the wait for a new entry in the franchise has been a long time.

Is there a chance that Uncharted will return?

Despite the fact that Uncharted is a well-loved and quite successful franchise, Naughty Dog, its creators, do not plan to return to it. In a recent interview, Neil Druckmann, co-president of the company, assured that they had no plans for a new title. Since they consider that the story of Nathan Drake closed quite well with the fourth installment.

Source: Naughty Dog

However, some rumors have spoken that the franchise could continue in the hands of another studio. These same rumors indicate that the protagonist could be Cassie Drake, as the fans believe that it is announced in this commercial. For now nothing is confirmed, but the theories no longer sound so crazy. Would you like to have another adventure even if it is not created by Naughty Dog?

