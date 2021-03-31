Still meeting the expectations of PC, Xbox Series X | S and PS5 users to a fair degree, the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has been overshadowed by the different problems that have occurred throughout its development, as well as the terrible performance on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. In addition, the fact that the game feels empty due to the lack of NPC’s and the different activities that could have made the futuristic Night City a much better and more immersive has influenced a lot.

Despite the lack of content, the large number of bugs that are being fixed and the new content that is added with the different updates, it seems that the title of CD Projekt RED continues to hold surprises for its players, this time positive and quite enjoyable. In this case, a player has witnessed an interesting event in Cyberunk 2077 with which he has been completely surprised and that he has shared with the whole world through Reddit.

A player witnesses an interesting event in Cyberpunk 2077

As you can see below, this user has managed to capture the specific moment of launching a ship into space. Although, this had nothing to do with the mission that the player was following, as he said. This interesting event in Cyberpunk 2077 happened randomly, which many players might have missed as it is something that we have never seen before. For things like these we see the potential that Cyberpunk 2077 had and what it was willing to achieve.

There are many secrets and easter eggs in Cyberpunk 2077, many that are difficult to find even for those who have immersed hundreds of hours in the streets of Night City. However, the difference between those secrets and this launch of a ship or rocket into space, could be related to one of the future game DLC that could lead us out of Night City and its confines.