A player used Fortnite to redo the Deadpool & Wolverine movie opening fight scene . More precisely, he reshot about 20 seconds of it. But he did such a good job that many are asking him to go ahead and reshoot the entire scene, even though that is unlikely to happen.

A successful film

Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year in the cinematic worldwith more than $900 million in gross. It is the third film starring Deadpool and the first to be an actual part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). The success was such that it sparked a rush to grab copies of the Deadpool video game for Xbox 360 on Ebay, which in the meantime have increased enormously in value (the PS3 version is less desired, since it is not backwards compatible with PS4 or PS5).

The animator Feraals created the short video, which you can find attached to the post X visible in the news, and published it yesterday, August 8. By starting it, we can see Fortnite’s Deadpool fighting against faceless soldiers, definitely hurting them.

To make it happen, Feraals used only Fortnite assetsdemonstrating an excellent command of the means at his disposal. As mentioned, the result is excellent, so much so that it led to requests for the complete scene, but the animator responded, cooling things down a bit: “If only it were that simple.” So he might never finish the work, which evidently it would take him a bit too longconsidering that the earnings would be zero, visibility aside. In any case, we will see in the future if he will actually do something, or if he will dedicate himself to something else.