A few days ago, a streamer promised to give $20,000 to whoever could overcome this challenge.

Halo 2 is one of those shooters that, thanks to various extra add-ons, can offer an experience devilishly difficult. Knowing this, the streamer Cr1tikal has proposed a challenge that seemed practically impossible: beat the game in legendary mode and with the 13 skulls activated, which modifies the title through debuffs that only complicate the challenge.

The streamer will take $ 20,000 for overcoming the challengeWhich is the prize? Well, nothing less than $20,000 for that player who manages to overcome the challenge. And, according to colleagues from extra lifethe content creator will have to empty their pockets after confirming that the streamer JerValiN has managed to complete the challenge by meeting all the requirements, which includes activating the aforementioned skulls and relay the feat in Twitter.

This, which translates into a game whose duration exceeds the 7 hoursmeans that JerValiN has managed to carry out a feat that no one had done in 18 years. The most similar attempt was made by the aforementioned Cr1tikal, who spent the game with these specifications and adding an additional skull that gave the Master Chief a camouflage system.

Halo 2 has regained the attention of its community with the news that the E3 2003 demo will be playable almost 20 years after its release. As for the most recent installment of the franchise, it should be remembered that Halo Infinite is already finishing polishing the details of a forge mode so promising that it has been used to recreate the creepy PT demo

More about: Halo 2, Halo and Challenges.