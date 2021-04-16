Roma defender Chris Smalling was robbed at gunpoint by robbers who broke into his home in Rome in the early hours of Friday morning.

The source added that Smalling’s wife, son, mother and one of the other family members were also in the house located in the south of the city.

Three men broke into the house around 5 am, forced Smalling to open the safe and stole three luxury Rolex watches and jewelry and about 300 euros ($ 359.46) in cash, according to the Italian news agency ANSA and the daily Corriere dello Sport, which is published in the Italian capital, Rome. .

Smalling, the 31-year-old former England defender, missed the European League quarter-final second leg match against “Ajax Amsterdam” on Thursday due to a knee injury.

He watched his team draw 1-1 to win 3-2 on aggregate and set a date in the semifinals with his former club, Manchester United.