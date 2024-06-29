A new jersey man has been charged with attempted second degree murder after he flew to florida and attacked another player with a hammer presumably over a dispute within an MMORPG.

It’s not healthy get angry because of a video game . It is even less healthy to transform anger into physical aggression, but unfortunately some do not understand this and, on the contrary, commit extreme actions.

What happened in Florida

On the morning of June 23, Edward Kang, a 20-year-old, was arrested by Nassau County Police in Florida after arriving at Zachary Dinh’s home and allegedly attacking him with a hammer. Kang had never met Dinh in personbut the two would interact in the MMORPG ArcheAge.

An area of ​​ArcheAge

At the moment it is not known exactly what happened between the two men in the MMORPG, but police said the hammer attack was caused by “an online altercation” within ArcheAge.

According to police, Kang traveled from Newark to Jacksonville and checked into a Florida hotel on June 21. Kang reportedly told his family he was traveling to Florida to visit a friend. Once there, Kang visited a local hardware store and bought a hammer and a flashlight.

Early Sunday morning, dressed in black and with a maskKang arrived at Dinh’s home and entered through a door that apparently had not been locked. Once inside, Kang allegedly began attacking the victim with a hammer. Dinh’s stepfather heard the commotion and intervened. The two were then able to subdue the attacker and call the police.

Dinh was treated in hospital for head injuries and then went home, so his condition appears to be minor. Kang has been charged with attempted murder and burglary. Police questioned Kang about the motive behind the attack, and he simply replied, “He’s a bad person online.”

While online toxicity is a real problem, we wouldn’t recommend fighting it this way.