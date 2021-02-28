Catriel Sánchez, a forward for Talleres de Córdoba who currently plays on loan at Villa Dálmine, of the Primera Nacional, is admitted to intensive care after being attacked on Saturday night in a bar. As reported by the site World Ascent, is on assisted respiration.

After scoring two goals against Colegiales in a friendly played this Saturday, the player had gone out to a bar with friends who arrived from Las Varillas, the city where he is from, as well as prominent Argentine athletes such as basketball players Fabricio Oberto and Leandro Bolmaro.

At the moment there are no further details, but the versions indicate that Sánchez (22 years old) got involved in an argument and everything ended in the worst way: his attacker gave him a hoot on the neck with a bottle.

The player was transferred to the San José de Campana Municipal Hospital and is currently on assisted respiration, waiting to be stabilized and transferred to a more complex center.

#Institutional The Club Villa Dalmine informs that the player of the professional team Catriel Sánchez, has suffered a cutting injury that has led to his admission to the San José Hospital. – Club Villa Dálmine (@VillaDalmineOK) February 28, 2021

Arriving at noon this Sunday, the social networks of Villa Dálmine confirmed the footballer’s hospitalization, although the reasons were not specified, and it was ensured by that means that “the club’s medical department is in permanent contact with the professionals following the evolution of his health”.

Cordovan journalist Francisco Bolletta reported that Sánchez underwent surgery, that the family confirmed that the intervention was successful and that he will soon be transferred to another facility.

Through the networks, the two most popular clubs in the province of Córdoba put aside the traditional rivalries and joined forces to wish the player from Varilla a speedy recovery.